Number of elderly dying from COVID-19 worries authorities

The number of Fijians above the age of 50 who are dying from COVID-19 is starting to worry authorities.

Last night, the Ministry of Health announced 12 new COVID-19 deaths, all of whom were above 50-years of age.

The number of deaths recorded prior to yesterday was 15, of this number, 14 were also above the age of 50.

The past weeks have also seen the same as most of those dying also fall in this category.

There are 30 more deaths under investigation and could see numbers of deaths of senior members of our community further increase.

The Ministry of Health has also identified that majority affected have not been vaccinated while only a handful had received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong continues to reiterate the importance of receiving the vaccine as it offers protection, by minimizing severe illness, reduces chances of hospitalization and deaths.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation which is also responsible for senior citizens in the country is also expected to make a statement as the elderly in our societies continue to succumb to the virus.