Nukubalavu Village in Savusavu remains closed to all visitors

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 20, 2021 12:13 pm
Nukubalavu Village in Savusavu remains closed to all visitors as a safety measure during this pandemic.

It’s was the first village in Vanua Levu to impose strict movement into and out of the village since the 2nd wave of the corona virus hit Fiji earlier this year.

Village headman, Cama Lasarusa Toga says the decision was made by the village elders in collaboration with the Cakadurove Provincial Office and the Ministry of Health as a precautionary measure.

Article continues after advertisement

Toga says there are teams taking turns to monitor movement at a checkpoint 24/7 and they adhere to COVID safety protocols

He adds, they face a lot of challenges at the checkpoint with people turning up to visit family.

However, he says they have been clear from the start that no outsiders will be allowed to enter the village until further notice.

All movement by villagers is prohibited by 8pm.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

