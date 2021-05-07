Now is the time to unite and combat the virus: Dr Shariff

A handful of private practitioners in the Western Division are providing free or discounted services for people who cannot access public health facilities.

The Fiji College of General Practitioners and the Ministry of Economy are still in discussions on General Practitioners filling the gap created by the Lautoka Hospital being locked down.

College’s spokesperson Dr Ahmed Shakeel Shariff says now is the time to unite and combat this virus.

“This is the biggest calamity that we are facing at the moment and this as we know happens once in a hundred years. That we have a global pandemic. If we don’t stand united right now, I really don’t think there’ll be any other time we can be standing united.”

Shariff says that about 30 General Practitioners are on standby to offer non-COVID-related treatments and consultations to Fijians who can’t access public hospitals.

Once the arrangement is formalized, the government will foot the bill for Fijians seeking treatment and consultations with GPs in Nadi, Lautoka and Ba.