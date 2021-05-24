November 1st target for international travel

Fiji will resume international travel in two months, earlier than the anticipated December target.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has confirmed during Radio Fiji One’s “Nai Lalakai” programme that the new timeline has November first as the date for re-opening borders.

Bainimarama says this based on recent developments locally and abroad, and the government is confident it can be achieved if we stick to the plan.

“You must have heard that Qantas has announced its international restart plan for December where they have to include Fiji, this has given us the confidence to open our international border by the 1st of November this year.”

It’s the first time a definitive date has been set for resuming commercial international travel since flights were cancelled in March 2020.

Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya says the goal post has moved forward thanks to the success of the vaccination campaign.

“So that’s the target we’ve set now and it bases itself on the success we’ve had with the vaccination campaign”.



Minister for Tourism, Faiyaz Koya

Re-opening borders will be a life-line for more than 100,000 people employed directly or indirectly in the tourism sector, Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says international airlines have recognized Fiji’s vaccination efforts.

“Companies like Qantas and Australians wouldn’t be coming to Fiji, and saying they’re going to come here, unless they saw out vaccination numbers”.



Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill

Commercial travel has been closed for more than a year now, during which time many small tourism operators have had to shut down permanently.

