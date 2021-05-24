Notable drop in infections

38 new cases of COVID-19 and one death have been reported for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms the deceased from the Central Division was 82-years-old and was unvaccinated.

There have been 20 new recoveries, which means that there are now 12,875 active cases.

Article continues after advertisement

There have been 51,098 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021 with 37,168 recoveries.

There has been one death of a positive patient classified as non-COVID by doctors.

There have now been 632 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 630 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

There are currently 77 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital. 38 are at the Lautoka Hospital and 39 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Two patients are considered to be in severe condition, and four are in critical condition.

Doctor Fong also confirms 593,042 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 460,081 have received their second doses.

This means 95.9% of adults have received at least one dose, and 74.4% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard