COVID-19
Not a time to look for loopholes: Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 4:30 pm
Dr James Fong highlighted that some Fijians have been issued passed to be able to travel for genuine reasons.

The Permanent Secretary for Health is disappointed that Fijians continuously look for loopholes to bypass the protocols.

While responding to questions on a lot of movement within and outside the containment areas, Dr James Fong highlighted that some Fijians have been issued passed to be able to travel for genuine reasons.

But Dr Fong says some people are finding ways to acquire a pass forgetting that the Ministry is trying to prevent the movement of the virus.

Article continues after advertisement

“This morning I was asked how I get certain human beings from one place across the containment zone to another place. Why don’t you start writing a check box of things that I need to fulfil before I get a pass? I said if I write a check box then everybody will try to find a loophole to fit the checkbox.”

Dr Fong also says as soon as something is mandated, Fijians try to find a loophole to beat the system.

The Permanent Secretary says once everything is made mandatory people tend to forget the medical agenda and bypass law in one way or another.

“Suddenly we have got hardware shops producing masks. Where did they get the machine from? Now we have so many manufacturers producing hand sanitizers where did that come from?”

Dr Fong has called on Fijians to call 158 if they see a breach of the measures.

He adds the spirit behind the restriction is to keep Fiji safe and limit movement.

 

