Northerners reject anti-vaccination efforts

More Fijians in Vanua Levu are ignoring anti-vaccination talks and overcoming rumours of the COVID-19 vaccine to receive their jabs.

To, date 45,400 Fijians in the North have received their 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 5,774 have had the 2nd dose.

60-year-old Sikeli Rabuli has been fully vaccinated since last week and says he feels liberated knowing that he is protected against COVID-19.

Rabuli told FBC News he did not experience any side effects and has rubbished claims and rumours against the vaccine.

He is urging Fijians in the North to get vaccinated as it will accelerate efforts to return Fiji to normalcy.

63.4 percent of eligible Fijians in Macuata or 28, 903 people have received their 1st dose and 5.8 percent or 2,633 have had their 2nd.

In Bua, vaccination numbers have increased significantly – with 4,136 having had their 1st dose and 402 their 2nd dose.

Vaccination numbers in Cakaudrove are increasing slowly with a little over 8,066 having been administered their 1st dose and close to 1,758 their 2nd.

Overall, 52 percent of the eligible population in the North have had their 1st dose while 6.6 percent are now fully vaccinated.

