Northern villages implement restrictions

Several villages in the Macuata Province have imposed strict movement restrictions following the announcement of new COVID-19 cases in Labasa last week.

The measures were implemented upon the advice of the Macuata Provincial Council Office.

Nakama Village Headman Rusiate Tavusa says village elders, the church, and villagers have unanimously agreed to close off the village to outsiders.

Nakama Village

Tavusa adds they are not allowing any visitor or vehicle in, and restricting movement out of the village.

He told FBC News, that this is being done to protect villagers from COVID-19 which has now reached Labasa.

Nakorowiri Village Headman Tevita Rasivisivi says a village meeting on Sunday afternoon decided to close off all access to the village.

Rasivisivi says all family members and visitors intending to come to the village can only do so after 14 days.

Villagers have been advised to only travel if necessary and anyone leaving, is to sign a record book and get their temperature checked.

This is also done when they return.

Nayarabale Village Headman Lote Turaga says only health teams and police officers are allowed in and the restriction will be reviewed once there are no more COVID-19 cases in Labasa.



Nayarabale Village

There are currently five active cases in Labasa, one from Nabouwalu, three from Namara Tiri Settlement, and one repatriation case at the Malau Quarantine Facility.

