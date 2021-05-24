Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility |57 new infections in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Northern villages implement restrictions|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on after recovering from COVID|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|Ration packs for Northern Division|Around 8,000 Year 13 students qualify for vaccine|Vaccination threshold remains unchanged|Provide the right information: Dr Tudravu|Ration packs for Namara Tiri residents|Students help families during COVID|Fiji on track to recovery: Bainimarama|Health personnel to return to their stations|Psychosocial support in maritime islands|Police firm on enforcing COVID-safe measures|Six new COVID-19 cases on Malolo island|Over $100m paid in unemployment assistance|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|COVID free village fears threat of infection|MOH teams to conduct vaccination and screening in Naitasiri |
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Northern villages implement restrictions

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 4:11 am
The Koroviri Village

Several villages in the Macuata Province have imposed strict movement restrictions following the announcement of new COVID-19 cases in Labasa last week.

The measures were implemented upon the advice of the Macuata Provincial Council Office.

Nakama Village Headman Rusiate Tavusa says village elders, the church, and villagers have unanimously agreed to close off the village to outsiders.

Article continues after advertisement


Nakama Village

Tavusa adds they are not allowing any visitor or vehicle in, and restricting movement out of the village.

He told FBC News, that this is being done to protect villagers from COVID-19 which has now reached Labasa.

Nakorowiri Village Headman Tevita Rasivisivi says a village meeting on Sunday afternoon decided to close off all access to the village.

Rasivisivi says all family members and visitors intending to come to the village can only do so after 14 days.

Villagers have been advised to only travel if necessary and anyone leaving, is to sign a record book and get their temperature checked.

This is also done when they return.

Nayarabale Village Headman Lote Turaga says only health teams and police officers are allowed in and the restriction will be reviewed once there are no more COVID-19 cases in Labasa.


Nayarabale Village

There are currently five active cases in Labasa, one from Nabouwalu, three from Namara Tiri Settlement, and one repatriation case at the Malau Quarantine Facility.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.