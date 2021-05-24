Northern repatriation resumes

Repatriation of Fijians from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu has resumed.

A group arrived into Labasa via Nabouwalu on Saturday morning and are currently isolated at Labasa College.

The repatriation was put on hold following the spike in COVID-19 cases in Viti Levu as a safety measure.

There are currently two quarantine facilities operational in Macuata, Labasa College and the FFI facility in Malau.



The quarantine facility at Labasa College

The first lot of repatriates who were at the Labasa College quarantine facility were cleared last week.

The only other quaratine facility operating is Wasawasa Resort in Savusavu.

