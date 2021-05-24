Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vanua handling COVID-19 cases in Lomaiviti|Moderna vaccines for pregnant women to be administered from Wednesday|Northern repatriation resumes|37 fined for Public Health Infringement|Five COVID-19 cases on Lomaiviti|Over 1,100 COVID-19 cases recorded|Screening swabbing continues to increase|Vaccination target on track|Police issue 20 public health infringement notices|Government develops vaccine passports|Moderna vaccines to be rolled out from Monday|Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths|$25 million dedicated for COVID-19 response|AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Single jab not enough|Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19|Swabbing made easier|Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes|Health workers must be vaccinated|Police begin issuing fines for breaches|Compulsory vaccination for public workers is lawful: Raj|Full compliance for North isolation cases|Moderna vaccines to arrive today|Northern villages implement safety measures|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Northern repatriation resumes

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 18, 2021 4:43 pm
The quarantine facility at Labasa College

Repatriation of Fijians from Viti Levu to Vanua Levu has resumed.

A group arrived into Labasa via Nabouwalu on Saturday morning and are currently isolated at Labasa College.

The repatriation was put on hold following the spike in COVID-19 cases in Viti Levu as a safety measure.

Article continues after advertisement

There are currently two quarantine facilities operational in Macuata, Labasa College and the FFI facility in Malau.


The quarantine facility at Labasa College

The first lot of repatriates who were at the Labasa College quarantine facility were cleared last week.

The only other quaratine facility operating is Wasawasa Resort in Savusavu.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.