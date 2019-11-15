Northern community takes measure against COVID-19

Another maritime community in the North is taking proactive measures to ensure they are safe from the Coronavirus.

Kioa Island in Cakaudrove is the latest to place a 14-day lockdown, prohibiting anyone from going into or out of the island from yesterday.

Rabi Island Council spokesperson Lotomau Fiafia says they will only allow health officials and police to come to the island.

Anyone else wanting to go to the island will have to wait until the lockdown period is over.

Fiafia says they are doing this to support the government’s efforts in stopping the spread of COVID-19.