Northern Air trying to stay afloat despite challenges

Local airline, Northern Air is trying to stay in business despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company which flies to five local destinations has lost more than half a million dollars in revenue following the suspension of local flights in March.

Chief Executive Rainjesh San says airplanes only make money when they’re up in the sky, on the ground, they are generating zero revenue.

“We got 8 airplanes but they are 25 percent operational right now. You will see most of our planes are sitting on the ground right they got no work. And I can understand people have got financial difficulties. They going through financial constraints and we are with them. We are going with the demand.”

Captain San says despite the current challenges faced by Northern Air, they have been able to retain all their staff.

“We have 62 staff and I am glad to say none of our staff have resigned or moved away. We as management we have done everything in the best interest of the airline and the workers to make sure that we give them a certain number of hours so that everybody has a meal on their table every day.”

He says even though the domestic flights have resumed, unless the financial status of Fijians improve, the business will remain slow.

He says it will take another six months to a year for domestic air services to normalize