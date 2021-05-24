COVID-19
North records new COVID-19 repatriate case
September 10, 2021 6:40 am
The Malau Quarantine Facility in Labasa
There are now five active cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Division.
The new case was recorded yesterday and according to the Ministry of Health, it is a repatriation case.
The individual had traveled from the Western Division on Wednesday and was tested as per protocols at a quarantine facility in Labasa.
According to the Ministry of Health, the case is in a stable condition and has been transferred to the Malau Quarantine Facility.
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there is a possibility that this is a historical case and this is currently being investigated.
Meanwhile, the other four active cases remain under observation and daily assessment.
These include the three cases from Namara Tiri Settlement and a repatriate case.
