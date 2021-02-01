North frontliners get COVID-19 jabs

The rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination for frontline workers in the Northern Division started this morning.

Members of the Golf Company of the 3FIR and the Alpha Troop of the Engineering Regiment got their jabs at the RFMF Sukanaivalu Barracks Operation Hall.

Lieutenant Maleli Dawai says a total of 116 personnel got vaccinated today.

Article continues after advertisement

Lt Dawai says it is important that they receive the vaccination as they are part of the team of frontliners for the Northern Division.

He adds, the vaccination will lift the morale and confidence of soldiers in executing their duties as tasked by HQ RFMF to another level as they feel secured and protected especially for our frontliners team that will be deployed to Savusavu for the Blue Lane initiative

With Savusavu now open for the Blue Lane initiative, most of the personnel will be part of the frontline team that will be operating in Savusavu.

Lt Dawai says their vaccination today also means that they stand with the Ministry of Health in meeting Government’s intent on keeping Fiji COVID free.

Members of the Fiji Corrections Facility in Vaturekuka and the Fiji Police Force will also get vaccinated later today.