Full Coverage

COVID-19

Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 16, 2021 10:12 am

The Ministry of Health has sounded a warning that  the risk remains high of a possible high community transmission for the Northern Division.

This is even after the active COVID-case remains at one after the negative status of the 51 persons screened as part of contact-tracing efforts for this index patient.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says that the contact tracing and community surveillance efforts will continue.

Article continues after advertisement

He says while the positive person does not represent a community transmission case as the source of transmission was from outside Vanua Levu, the risk of community transmission is high.

He says so far, the person’s six household members have tested negative for the virus and a further eight workplace contacts are negative.

Health officials are waiting for three more primary contact results.

An area of restricted movement will be will be announced today to facilitate heightened community surveillance.

