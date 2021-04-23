All non-essential businesses urged to close

Keeping non-essential businesses outside of the containment areas open is not worth the risk says Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong.

With more community transmissions confirmed, Dr Fong stresses that Lautoka and Suva are not the only areas that require vigilance.

He adds there are now too many cases of possible community transmissions to say with confidence that the virus is limited to not only the containment areas.

“These non-essential businesses should close. Nationwide, supermarkets, shops, banks, pharmacies, and other essential industries –– as previously announced – are the only businesses that should open.”

The Ministry had earlier announced that the non-essential businesses outside of the containment areas may open.

Dr Fong says the costs of the COVID-19 outbreak are already high, and it is important to take early preventive action to stop those costs from rising further.

Dr. Fong adds early diagnosis of the virus can increase survivability and early society-wide prevention measures can decrease widespread transmission.