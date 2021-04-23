Non-compliant supermarkets can be closed down

If supermarkets do not adhere to the COVID-19 safety measures, there is a chance they will be told to close down.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says they’ve found that some Fijians are still overcrowding at supermarkets.

The Ministry is aware of pictures showing no signs of distancing at various supermarkets.

Dr Fong adds they might have to deploy officers to patrol these areas.

“ There’s a couple of areas especially in some of our crowded areas where the supermarket is selling to a lot of crowded people that we probably now have to get people to go and patrol it regularly and sort out the distancing. If it doesn’t happen then we’ll just have to close it down.”

The PS says this is a concern and it’s something they have to sort out.