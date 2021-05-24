Non-compliance continue to be a concern

Non-compliance in the informal setting remains a major concern for the Ministry of Health.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says this is resulting in the increase in COVID-19 cases in the divisions.

This non-compliance includes disregard of COVID-safe measures in populated areas and sheer negligence during social gatherings.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong has also stated that the Central Division is recording the highest number of cases due to its dense population.

“Our biggest worry remains compliance in the informal setting, especially among the informal dwellings where we may have some problem with providing oversight over the COVID safety measures.” They remain as the highest areas of risk and the most significant areas of transmission that can happen.”

He says if the public continues to neglect the Vaccination Plus Approach, then the virus will continue to spread.