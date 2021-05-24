No urgent measures required: Dr Fong

Initial findings suggest that a Year 12 student of a school in the Western Division who was believed to be a COVID-19 patient was a historical case.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the case is under investigation.

Dr Fong says according to the findings, the symptoms are unlikely to be related to COVID-19.

He adds that no urgent measures were required and a comprehensive report will be released once investigations are complete.

Students are reminded of the need to maintain proper masking practices at all times, remain as much as possible in open ventilated spaces when with their friends, and follow all COVID safe measures especially when indoors.