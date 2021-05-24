Home

No travel to Maritime says MoH

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 23, 2021 12:50 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has renewed its call for maritime islanders not to engage in unauthorized travel to and from Viti Levu.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says all current protocols to regulate domestic movement has been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 beyond Viti Levu and to protect maritime communities.

Dr Fong is calling on all village leaders, elders and communities to support the Ministry’s efforts to protect maritime islands.

He is also asking people to immediately report any unauthorized or suspicious movements into their communities.

Kadavu was exposed to COVID-19 due to unauthorized travel, and now has 131 cases and two deaths.

