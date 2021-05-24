No signs of Delta mutation in Fiji

The Health Ministry says it is aware that there may be a need for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines if the Delta strain were to mutate.

Delta has been identified as highly transmissible, however, tests overseas have confirmed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is highly effective against the strain.

Head of Vaccination Taskforce, Doctor Rachel Devi says as of now, local authorities do not expect any variants to emerge.

“When and if that happens, definitely we’d need to look into booster doses. Science will eventually tell us when those booster doses come into play.”

Scientists around the world are on the lookout for any changes in the Delta strain which has gripped Viti Levu for close to four months.

The Delta strain is now in 65 other countries including the US, the UK and Africa and Asia – crippling health services in a new wave of the pandemic.

Fiji’s high vaccination rate is seen as a buffer against any possible variant emerging locally.

Close to 90% of the population has received the first dose and just over 30% are fully vaccinated.

