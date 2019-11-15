No shortage of market produce in Lautoka

There is no shortage of vegetables in Lautoka and other satellite markets within the lockdown areas.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says his Ministry has mobilized resources to ensure supply is not disrupted during this period.

“People are aware that suppliers will continue to bring produce to the two ends of the lockdown area which the Nadi end and Ba end, where our agro-marketing authority team and Ministry of Agriculture team have set up their buying booth.”

Dr Reddy says this allows a constant flow of fresh vegetables and other commodities into the Lautoka area.

“There’s a team from within of the boarder to take the particular produce and sell it to vendors at the main Lautoka market and the satellite markets within the lockdown area.”

The Agriculture Minister is urging vendors within the lockdown area to ensure they don’t over-charge consumers.