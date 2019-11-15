Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Almost $3m spent in COVID-19 response says Minister|Religious programs to air on FBC 2 platform|No shortage of market produce in Lautoka|Man charged for spreading false information|No new cases of COVID-19 confirms PM|Market opening hours revised|Minister clarifies FNPF withdrawals|Curfew will not restrict workers|Ministry assures safety of vulnerable groups|Fiji Link to suspend all outer-island flights|Taxi operators urged to adhere to curfew|Help us and we’ll help you says COMPOL|Another individual allegedly breaks isolation directive|NZ records first COVID-19 death|Isolation facility prepared in Makoi|All five COVID-19 patients recovering well: Minister|Nadi quarantine for 21 Fijians arriving from Australia|Concessions for Nadi Airport tenants|Visa extension for Fijian workers overseas amid COVID-19|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain five|Businesses discuss movement in light of curfew|Northern community takes measure against COVID-19|Labasa businesses feel the effects of COVID-19|No hidden agenda in COVID-19 Response Budget|NFP Leader says Response Budget disappointing|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

No shortage of market produce in Lautoka

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 30, 2020 11:05 am
There is no shortage of vegetables in Lautoka and other satellite markets within the lockdown areas.[Source:Lautoka City Council]

There is no shortage of vegetables in Lautoka and other satellite markets within the lockdown areas.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says his Ministry has mobilized resources to ensure supply is not disrupted during this period.

“People are aware that suppliers will continue to bring produce to the two ends of the lockdown area which the Nadi end and Ba end, where our agro-marketing authority team and Ministry of Agriculture team have set up their buying booth.”

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Reddy says this allows a constant flow of fresh vegetables and other commodities into the Lautoka area.

“There’s a team from within of the boarder to take the particular produce and sell it to vendors at the main Lautoka market and the satellite markets within the lockdown area.”

The Agriculture Minister is urging vendors within the lockdown area to ensure they don’t over-charge consumers.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.