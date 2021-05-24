No relaxation on restrictions

Fijians are being reminded that restrictions on gatherings will not be relaxed to mark tomorrow’s Constitution Day public holiday.

The Fiji Police Force is reminding the public that officers will be out enforcing COVID-safe measures.

The Force warns public gatherings and picnics remain prohibited.

The Force has received information about people going out to popular picnic spots such as Nukulau Island.

Fijians are being urged to not be complacent and continue to comply with all COVID-19 safe measures.

