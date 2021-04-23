Home

No reason given for Indian couple travel

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 30, 2021 6:43 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong

The Ministry of Health does not know the purpose of travel of the couple who returned from India.

The couple’s luggage is believed to have carried the B1-617 COVID-19 variant into the country.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says they allowed returnees from India on the assumption that people were returning following medical treatments.

Article continues after advertisement

“I actually don’t know the answer to that question. Yes, when we were accepting people from India. The only reason we closed was because there were some people coming across after medical treatments.”

Dr Fong added it will be challenging for them to pick and choose who should return home.

“Very hard for us to say…you can come….no you’re not allowed to come. We just knew that there is a significant group of people in India who are considered medical people, so we’ve left the door open.”

The 69-year-old and a 38-year-old arrived from Rajkot, India, on flight FJ1362 from Singapore on the 10th of April.

