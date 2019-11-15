No quarantine for visitors from COVID-contained countries

Visitors from COVID-contained countries and territories will now be able to enter Fiji without quarantine.

However, border restrictions for other travelers with 14-day mandatory quarantine remain.

This was revealed today during Tourism Fiji’s Care Fiji Commitment program launch.

The program is designed to reassure travelers that Fiji is a safe destination to visit on their next holiday.

Developed in consultation with stakeholders from the tourism industry, through the Tourism Recovery Team and endorsed by the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Taskforce and Ministry of Health, the program will play a significant role in Tourism Fiji’s market re-entry plans.

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya says the Care Fiji Commitment is their obligation to the health and safety of everyone who lives and travels to Fiji.