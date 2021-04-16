No public vaccination tomorrow

The Ministry of Health has closed all its vaccination sites today.

No sites are expected to be open for vaccination tomorrow.

According to the Ministry, the remaining vaccine stock will be used for targeted vaccination activities.

Article continues after advertisement

More than 50,000 people in Fiji have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with 12,354 people vaccinated yesterday alone.

According to the Ministry, the second batch of vaccines through the COVAX facility is expected to arrive next week.

The next phase of the vaccine rollout will start soon after these 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are received.

Until then, Fijians have been urged to continue to register to get vaccinated.

Registering in advance will reduce the waiting time at future vaccination sites.