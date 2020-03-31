Home

COVID-19

No physical distancing practiced

Edwin Nand
April 3, 2020 12:34 pm
Dozens of people have been lining up at the Max Val-u supermarket in Navua.

The supermarket is strictly allowing only 20 people to enter at a time.

However, outside the premises FBC News observed people lining up with no physical distance being practiced.

Article continues after advertisement

A number of people say they had arrived at the supermarket even before it opened in order to ensure that could get their grocery shopping done.

The Health Ministry says people need to maintain at least 2 metres distance from others in order to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.

