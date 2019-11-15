Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent paycut|20 cent import duty on diesel and petrol|Government pumps in another $40m for health sector|All water disconnection suspended until December|VAT exemption to be applied on certain medical supplies|Hospitality workers can access $1000 from FNPF|Australia, New Zealand pour in money for Fiji’s COVID-19 fund|Additional funds allocated for police, RFMF and FCCC|One-off relief payment to all street hawker in lockdown areas|$210m to be injected back into economy|Loan repayment holiday for Fijians affected by coronavirus|ADB and World Bank helps Fiji|Seruiratu moves motion, Opposition opposes|Nine Bills in COVID-19 Response Budget|Parliament practices social distancing|RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|COVID-19 numbers remain at five|Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation|Village heads can impose a lockdown within their boundaries|Water disruption have Fijians worried |Market vendors take precautionary measures|Police officer tests negative for COVID-19|Nadi doctor taken in for questioning|Fijians turning up to fever clinics|Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

No pay cuts for civil servants as MPs take 20 percent paycut

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 26, 2020 11:05 pm
Government will not implement pay cuts for any civil servants says Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The Government will not implement pay cuts for any civil servants says Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum but instead, it will be Members of Parliament who will have their pay decreased by 20 per cent.

He has announced this while delivering the COVID-19 response budget tonight.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this will be in place for the next six months.

Article continues after advertisement

“The cost-saving for this move adds up to about $400,000, an amount that may not seem monumental but importantly Mr Speaker Sir, shows that we lead from the front and everyone must share the burden. Because the reality is in the coming months, many ordinary Fijians may see their hours and pay cut as well and we as elected members must be the first.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says even if it means cutting civil servants and statutory body staff salary by 10 percent, it would mean over $150 million in saving, this will be unfair and also mean less of this money in our economy.

“We must understand the impact of it. You will be sucking out $150 million from the economy, $150 million will be less spent in the economy. Do we want that at this point in time? No.”

He says the government needs to understand the plight of its people before taking drastic action like pay cuts.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.