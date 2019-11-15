No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL

Law enforcement will not bow to anyone wishing to make entry or exit out of Lautoka.

Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho made this clear saying some Fijians have been making repeated pleas to leave or be allowed into Lautoka’s restricted boundaries.

Qiliho says measures have been taken for the safety of all Fijians.

“The same people that are calling me in the morning, calling at mid-day and calling in the night, hoping that we will give them some time to move in or move out, that is not going to happen it’s for the health and well-being of everyone.”

The restriction was effective last week Thursday at midnight after Fiji’s first COVID-19 case was recorded from Lautoka.

The 14 days restriction will be reviewed in the next 10 days.