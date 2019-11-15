Home

COVID-19

No new crew for fishing vessels

Edwin Nand
March 23, 2020 11:44 am
All fishing vessels, local and foreign have been directed to stop any crew changes on high seas or at any port visited.

The Fiji Ports Corporation has met local and foreign fishing vessel owners and agents informing them that all transfer and change of crew members has been suspended until further notice.

The FPCL, will monitor fishing vessels and crew detail as all operators are required to provide vessel and crew details to the Harbour Master prior to arrival.

The verification of information will be conducted by Harbour Master in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MoHMS), Fiji Revenue and Customs Services, Department of Immigration and Biosecurity Authority of Fiji.

Health Ministry officials will board vessels and give clearance before other stakeholders proceed with inspections and approval to dock.

The Corporation says it has a duty of care to staffs and stakeholders and has been taking proactive measures to combat against the COVID-19 pandemic.

