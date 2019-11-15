COVID-19
No new COVID-19 cases
March 27, 2020 9:47 am
No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours.
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed via a Twitter update that 46 tests yesterday were all negative.
Fiji has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.
4 patients are in the Western Division and 1 in Suva.
The IMT this morning briefed Asst Minister, PS and I as usual on the great work being done around COVID19. There is still only 5 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Fiji. The 46 tested yesterday were all negative. #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/mNUUjb6sNv
— Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) March 26, 2020