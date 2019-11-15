Home

No new COVID-19 cases

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 27, 2020 9:47 am
No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has confirmed via a Twitter update that 46 tests yesterday were all negative.

Fiji has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

4 patients are in the Western Division and 1 in Suva.

