Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
28 new COVID-19 cases, 16 from Navy cluster|Ministry identifies FEMAT facility location|COVID positive frontliners not part of health response|Police officers need to follow social media policy|Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Over 200,000 assistance applications in last 24 hours|No new community outbreaks, positive indicator|Barber shops and hairdressers can apply to open|Investment Bill 2020 passed|Bulanauca called out for COVID-19 cure method|Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks|Sugar City businesses slowly picking up|Reduction must flow down to customers: RBF|MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|Automatic registration for round 6 & lockdown relief|Children to be kept at home while shopping|13 new cases take daily tally to 35|CWM Hospital data evaluation continues|Ministry continues with aggressive screening|FNU takes action against staff|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|TELS and Toppers students not eligible for $50 assistance|Legalizing marijuana will have international ramification|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

No new community outbreaks, positive indicator

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 4:28 pm

Looking at the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, agile decision-making is vital for the Ministry of Health.

Health Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, says although the cases may be high in terms of numbers – the positive sign is that all are within specific clusters.

Dr Waqainabete adds based on the patterns associated with the cases, there are more locally transmitted cases rather than community transmissions.

Article continues after advertisement

“That is more important to us than having more cases being picked up from the community. So as you can see there are some families for example a primary contact becomes positive, he has a family of seven members and ultimately all seven become positive.”

He adds cases from within clusters and no new community cases demonstrate that their containment programs are working.

Responding to a question from Opposition MP, Niko Nawaikula, the Health Minister says eliminating the transmission of the virus needs a whole of nation approach.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.