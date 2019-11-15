No new cases of COVID-19 confirms PM

There are no new cases of COVID-19 confirms Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama says all five Fijians who tested positive are in stable condition.

The Prime Minister says all 300 passengers who were on the same flight and came in direct contact with the first patient were identified and tested and all results came negative.

Bainimarama says he acknowledges that the travel restrictions and lockdown measures put in place has not been easy for anyone.

He says through the intensive work of their contact tracing teams, doctors, nurses, health inspectors, police officers, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces personnel, and the support staff from across government, they’ve done extremely well in term of surveillance, testing and containing new cases.

This is a whole of Government Effort. Vinakavakalevu for the collective efforts to protect Fiji. #TogetherWeCan https://t.co/K5f3EOyk2r — Dr I Waqainabete (@Nadokoulu) March 29, 2020

However he says even if they throw every resource in government at our response effort, without widespread public compliance, we will not win the war on coronavirus – and we are at war, make no mistake.

Bainimarama says he knows every Fijian wants to stop this virus dead in its tracks.

He says it is high time every Fijian starts supporting and adhering to the government’s measures to keep them safe and beat this virus once and for all.

The Prime Minister reminds Fijians that if they’ve been directed into compulsory self-quarantine, or know someone who has been ordered into quarantine – treat this crisis seriously.

Stay where you’ve been directed to stay so we can contain the virus if it rears its ugly head.

He warns that Fijians caught breaking government-imposed quarantine – or any of the other rules – they will end up paying the price.

Bainimarama says when the COVID-19 Response Budget was passed, they also gave teeth to their enforcement under the Public Health Act.

It used to be a $40 fine if anyone violated the COVID-19 health protection measures; now, it’s five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine, or both.

Law-breakers have been warned that there will be zero tolerance for those recklessly risking the lives of themselves or others.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the new nationwide curfew that will be enforced from 10pm until 5am in the morning, every night, everywhere in Fiji from tomorrow.

Bainimarama says police will have over 100 permanent checkpoints set up all throughout the country, to be supplemented with more, temporary checkpoints as the need arises.

He stressed that between the hours of 10 at night and 5 in the morning, no Fijian should be wandering on the streets unless they have an emergency or are working, going to work, or coming home from work.

