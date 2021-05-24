No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu

The Ministry of Health says no new positive cases have been recorded in Nabouwalu in the Northern Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says contact tracing emerging from the first positive case has identified 33 primary contacts and 70 secondary contacts of the case.

Doctor Fong say all contacts have tested negative for COVID-19 so far and remain under quarantine.

He adds as a precaution an area of restricted movement will be initiated from midnight within Nabouwalu for the next 14 days.

Doctor Fong says the containment area will extend from Raralevu-i-Cake to Wainisevu and along the coast of Nabouwalu Village.

The two checkpoints maintained in the containment will be checkpoint one opposite the Nabouwalu market controlling movement into the main road that runs into the containment area and checkpoint two at Raralevu-I-cake past Nabouwalu village towards Wainunu.

He stresses the objectives of this containment zone protocol is to facilitate heightened Community Surveillance, conduct more contacts tracing, escalate our COVID Safe community engagement program and to implement a program to increase vaccination coverage in targeted areas throughout the Nabouwalu containment zone.

He highlights movement into and out of the containment area will be restricted to facilitate essential service provision and access to groceries and Post Office services.

According to Doctor Fong the office of the Provincial Administrator and Subdivisional Medical Teams have been carrying out community awareness on other specific movement restriction protocols and will continue this awareness exercise throughout the day tomorrow.

He says for health services, the Northern health team is setting up clinic sites at the Solevu Immaculate Conception Junior Secondary School, the Bua Nursing Station, and the Lekutu Health Centre to cater for the health needs of those living outside the containment area.

Nabouwalu hospital will be used by the health teams for emergency care only.

