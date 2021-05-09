No need to rush for M-paisa withdrawals

Concerns are being raised as thousands of people have been queuing up at M-PAiSA agents to cash out the $90 COVID-19 assistance.

This cash assistance has been activated for people living within the Suva-Lami and Nadi –Lautoka corridor.

Vodafone’s Head of E-Commerce Shailendra Prasad says Fijians should avoid the rush as joining long lines to withdraw the money puts them at risk.

Prasad says money in the M-PAiSA mobile wallet is safe without any deduction or fees for a long as Fijians want to keep it.

He adds there is no need to rush to withdraw immediately and put themselves and loved ones at risk of COVID transmission.

Vodafone is urging its customers to take health restrictions seriously.