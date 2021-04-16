Home

COVID-19
No national lockdown says Dr Fong

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 4:07 pm

The Ministry of Health will not implement a lockdown across Viti Levu at this stage.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says teams on the ground are on top of tracking and containing cases because they know the origin of the locally transmitted cases.

He adds the only time they would consider a lockdown across the island is if they come across a case where they can’t trace how the disease was spread.

“The nature of public health is such that if you can track the problem then you can contain the problem. If we come to the point that we find the disease and we don’t know how they got it, at that point we will say this is a critical stage.”

When asked about businesses not implementing health protocols and social distancing Dr Fong says nobody plans for an outbreak therefore enough time must be given to Fijians to sort themselves out.

He adds the education process is important.

