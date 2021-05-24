Home

No masking up continues

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 25, 2021 10:05 am

Fijians not wearing a mask in public continues to be a concern for the Fiji Police Force.

The Force issued 274 Public Health Infringement Notices over the last seven days.

According to the Force from the 18th to the 24th of October, 281 PHINs were issued for breach of COVID safe measures, with failure to wear a mask in public accounting for 274 bookings.

The Southern Division recorded the most bookings with 237 cases followed by the Western Division with 36 cases and the Eastern Division with one case.

Failure to wear a mask in a public service vehicle accounted for two bookings, while five PSV drivers were booked for failing to comply with the 80% passenger capacity guidelines.

