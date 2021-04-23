No mask no ride on public transport

Fijians using public transport must wear face masks effective tomorrow.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong confirmed this in a media briefing on COVID-19 this afternoon.

Dr Fong says the Land Transport Authority will be monitoring and will remove passengers as well drivers from buses, taxis, and mini-buses if they are mask-less.

Article continues after advertisement

“Drivers who are not wearing masks will not be allowed to drive at all, passengers who are not wearing masks will be remove from the public transport vehicle.”

He has also stressed that for commuters, physical distancing is also a must.

“As much as possible we must keep the two-meter space between us and others even when we are wearing a mask. Buses and Minibus should also ensure strict physical distancing amongst passengers.”

Dr Fong says if there is repeated abuse of these directives, some public transport services will be stopped altogether.