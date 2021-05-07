Home

Full Coverage

COVID-19

No lockdown for Suva: MOH

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 7, 2021 1:27 pm

The Ministry of Health says there will be no lockdown for Suva this weekend.

The confirmation was posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page quoting Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong.

All morning there have been rumors about Suva being locked down following a nurse from Raiwaqa Health Centre and her husband testing positive yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

There are also concerns within the Suva containment area by people as the source of the infection for the nurse is yet to be identified or announced.

Stay with us for more information soon.

