No lockdown for Suva: MOH

The Ministry of Health says there will be no lockdown for Suva this weekend.

The confirmation was posted on the Ministry’s Facebook page quoting Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong.

All morning there have been rumors about Suva being locked down following a nurse from Raiwaqa Health Centre and her husband testing positive yesterday.

There are also concerns within the Suva containment area by people as the source of the infection for the nurse is yet to be identified or announced.

Stay with us for more information soon.