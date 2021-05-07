Home

No link in latest COVID-19 case

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 10, 2021 7:30 pm
Pictured above is an empty street in Makoi.

No link of transmission has been established yet for the latest case of COVID-19.

The new case is a woman from Kalokalo Crescent in Makoi.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says the woman presented to the Makoi health centre today with COVID symptoms.

“We’ll be treating this as another case of community transmission until proven otherwise. The contact tracing, testing and isolation protocols are currently activated and the centre is closed for now. Due to the steadily rising number of cases across Viti Levu, the borders of all six containment areas Lautoka, Nadi, Rakiraki, Lami, Suva and Nausori are being maintained.”

Dr Fong says the confirmation of cases of unknown origin indicates the virus could still be present in all six areas.

“When the data tell us to proceed in a different direction we’ll tell you. My teams and I sit down every day to go over how we’re managing the nation’s COVID containment strategy. I encourage every household and community to spend at least one day per week reviewing how your group or bubble is managing the risks of this outbreak. Take some time, talk through the schedules and routines of the people who share your “bubbles” with you.”

The Health Ministry is urging parents and guardians to talk with their children about how the virus spreads.

This includes how the measures set in place work and why it’s important to adhere to them.

