No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 17, 2021 12:53 pm

The no jab, no government assistance initiative has been welcomed by most traditional leaders in the country.

This as the Fijian government ramps up various assistance during this financial year to most Fijians who felt a pinch of the pandemic.

The support from the Vanua has been overwhelming as Fiji strides towards achieving full herd immunity in the next few weeks.

The Logani Village Headman, Peni Gade says the government has made a sensible move, to ensure the target population is vaccinated.

“I continuously remind the villagers to get the jab, but a majority of them hesitated. As soon as the announcement was made, that Fijians cannot access various government assistance without getting the jab, that’s the time I saw them flocking to vaccination venues. Support from the public is needed to defeat this killer virus.”

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama while speaking during the Radio Fiji One Na Noda Paraiminisita program, says those eligible but do not want to receive the jab will miss out on many opportunities.

“The decision you make about getting the vaccine will implicate those around you. We need your support and that’s why we have taken this important initiative of no jab, no assistance. This is instrumental to retain economic productivity in the country.”

As of the 15th of this month, 91 percent of the target population in Fiji have received their first dose and at least 36.1 percent of Fijians are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

