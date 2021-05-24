No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon

The no jab, no entry rule at the Suva Municipal Market will be enforced by October.

Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says they’re working closely with the Government to ensure this rule is executed efficiently and effectively.

He adds to date, 16 percent of permanent unvaccinated market vendors in Suva have been sent home.

“From the 1st of August, we have ensured that only those vendors that have had the first jab are allowed to operate from the market and up until about 84 percent of our permanent vendors have been vaccinated.”

Tikoduadua has also rejected rumours that some people are entering the market using fake vaccination cards.

“There has not been an incident yet, however with this rumour we have beefed up the checking of all these ID cards to ensure that there is no counterfeit or people getting photocopied IDs.”

SCC continues to support the Health ministry’s vaccination programe, in an effort to achieve full herd immunity and defeat this killer virus.

