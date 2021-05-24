Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team’s heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|Increasing COVID death worries MOH|Unemployment assistance applications open next week|FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 12:45 pm

The no jab, no entry rule at the Suva Municipal Market will be enforced by October.

Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says they’re working closely with the Government to ensure this rule is executed efficiently and effectively.

He adds to date, 16 percent of permanent unvaccinated market vendors in Suva have been sent home.

Article continues after advertisement

“From the 1st of August, we have ensured that only those vendors that have had the first jab are allowed to operate from the market and up until about 84 percent of our permanent vendors have been vaccinated.”

Tikoduadua has also rejected rumours that some people are entering the market using fake vaccination cards.

“There has not been an incident yet, however with this rumour we have beefed up the checking of all these ID cards to ensure that there is no counterfeit or people getting photocopied IDs.”

SCC continues to support the Health ministry’s vaccination programe, in an effort to achieve full herd immunity and defeat this killer virus.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.