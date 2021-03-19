Home

No fees for vaccine registration

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 25, 2021 12:58 pm
Acting Attorney General Faiyaz Koya [left] and Opposition MP Professor Biman Prasad

The acquiring of the Birth Registration Number from the Births, Death and Marriage office is free of charge.

This was clarified by Acting Attorney General Faiyaz Koya in parliament this morning.

Opposition MP Professor Biman Prasad had claimed that in order to register for the COVID-19 Vaccination, one of the requirements is a Birth Certificate which costs $15.

Koya says there is no such fee.

“All that needs to be done, any citizens is to go to the BDM Office and get your BRM and that is given for free. All you need is your Birth Registration Number and for your information, all of this is disseminated on necessary website.”

Koya says the COVID-19 vaccination checklist clearly outlines that the BRN is needed and not the Birth Certificate itself.

 

