No extension of lockdown for Nawaka areas

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong has confirmed that there is no extension of lockdown for areas in Nawaka, Nadi.

Doctor Fong told FBC News that today is the 14th day of the lockdown for Nawaka tramline, Nawajikuma, Korociri and Qina.

However, he adds two COVID-19 cases have been recorded from specific areas within Nawaka as of yesterday and today.

He says based on this the health team is working on reducing the lockdown boundaries to focus on areas relating to these cases and the contacts.