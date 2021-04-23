Home

No entry without masks says SCC

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 23, 2021 4:32 pm

The capital city has implemented some of the strictest protocol that any municipality has to date, in an effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

All Fijians are now required to wear face masks when traveling into Suva City and will not be allowed inside the market, supermarkets, shops, or any buildings if they fail to do so.

Suva City Council Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua, says masks will be mandatory for anyone wanting to visit Suva City.

“One we will not even allow them entry to Suva because they will have the restriction from actually getting into the bus. Further, we will not allow them to get into the market, we will not allow them into the shops because they will be doing the same thing.”

Tikoduadua adds that changes have also been implemented to coordinate movement in one of the busiest places in Suva, the municipal market.

“We have 15 actual exits in the market, so we have used eight for coming in and seven for exiting. The other thing we have done is it is mandatory now or compulsory that all market vendors have to wear masks all the time.”

Market vendors have quickly adhered to the instructions and the plans that have been put in place by the Suva City Council to protect its vendors as well as consumers.

Some market vendors have taken an extra step in purchasing their own hand sanitizers that consumers can use before they purchase their goods.

