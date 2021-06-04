No double-dipping in govt assistance

Fijians have been warned against trying to take advantage of financial assistance by the State to those suffering from the economic impact of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the State has been able to help more than 250,000 Fijians.

Cash assistance of $161m has been paid out to those in the formal sector who are jobless, while $22m has been paid for informal workers.

However, the Prime Minister points out that some individuals tried to take more than they were entitled to.

“Despite clear instructions about who can apply, more than 58,000 of these individuals were found to be already be receiving some form of government assistance. We aren’t letting anyone double-dip. Assistance must go where it is genuinely required. Please respect that. This is a difficult time, those seeking more than needed are taking directly from the pockets of the most vulnerable Fijians.”

Another 30 million dollars in assistance has gone to 5,000 micro, small and medium enterprises that qualified for concessional loans.

Bainimarama has also pointed out that the government has directly paid out tens of millions of dollars more, than what people have withdrawn from the Fiji National Provident Fund Accounts.