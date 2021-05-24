No decision on third jab yet

There is no concrete decision yet on whether there will be a need for booster shots in Fiji.

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the need for booster shots after the second jab will depend on the level of protection provided by the vaccines in a year.

Opposition MP, Viliame Gavoka questioned in parliament this morning on the booster shots and whether there are any plans for a third jab in Fiji

Dr Waqainabete says a study was done on 745, 000 individuals in the United Kingdom on the efficiency of the second dose and whether they needed a third shot.

He says what they saw was that the maximum protection was again via AstraZeneca which is currently being administered in Fiji.

“So after six months after being fully vaccinated those who received AstraZeneca still have very high levels of protection against hospitalizations and death. Though it may seem that the other vaccines may have dipped a little bit in terms of their protection, AstraZeneca hasn’t shown so there continues to research and following up in that space. So we are yet to see how it will hold one year after being fully vaccinated.”

He says discussions on this are still underway.

