No COVID death recorded today

There is no COVID deaths recorded by the Health Ministry today although positive cases continue to increase outside of Viti Levu with 29 new infections reported in Naviti, Yasawa.

There were two new COVID-19 positive cases in Kadavu,and seven new cases on Malolo Island.

All these individuals have been isolated.

This as the Health Ministry records 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period that ended at 8am today.

Of the cases recorded today, 131 cases are from the Western Division, 67 cases are from the Central Division and 2 cases are from the Eastern Division.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says there have been two deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by their doctors.

There are now 16,537 active cases of which 5,077 are in the Central Division, 11,154 in the West, four in the North, and 302 active cases in the Eastern Division.

566,128 adults in Fiji or 96.5 percent have received their first dose of the vaccine and 298,834 or 50.9 percent have received their second doses.