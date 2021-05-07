No COVID-19 testing outside containment zones

COVID-19 testing will now only be conducted for people living in the six containment zones around Viti Levu.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says although the Centre for Disease Control is testing record numbers of samples every day, they are concerned at delays in turnaround of some test results.

“Any delay is worrying because we need results of tests as soon as possible in order to identify cases quickly and launch an effective response”.

Article continues after advertisement

Therefore, we will now be resetting our testing strategy to target our containment areas of Suva, Nausori, Lami, Nadi, and Lautoka and Ra.

The Ministry will now stop mass testing in areas outside of these zones and revert to the testing protocols in place prior to the outbreak.

He adds they have improved the situation with receipt of new machines and engaged additional staff but any delay is worrying because results are needed as soon as possible to identify cases quickly and launch a response.

Dr Fong says his team must use all resources to take the fight to where they know the outbreak is happening.

He also says cases of unknown origin in Fiji are rising daily meaning there are unknown infected individuals among the public who could still be highly contagious.