No community transmission of COVID-19 at Lautoka Hospital   

The Ministry of Health is expected to have a press conference at 10am today regarding the current risk situation associated with COVID-19 at the Lautoka Hospital.

Permanent Secretary Dr. James Fong has confirmed to FBC News that the situation is currently under control and all precautionary measures have been observed by the Ministry for the safety of all Fijians.

The Ministry is currently investigating the risk situation and all information will be relayed to Fijians should the need arises.

Dr. Fong has also stressed that there is no community transmission.

