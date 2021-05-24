No changes until October 4th, vaccination rate ramps up

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong has stressed that the next phase of restrictions will only ease on the 4th of next month.

This as the country has achieved 65.8 percent full vaccination rate as of 8am yesterday.

The Prime Minister had announced that once Fiji achieves 70 percent full vaccination, all workplaces, tertiary institutions, houses of worship, hotels, restaurants, cafés, cinemas, gyms, pools and tattoo parlors can operate at 70% capacity.

Doctor Fong says looking at the current rate, the Ministry may cross the 70 percent threshold soon.

However, he adds that even if Fiji achieves the target before October 4th, people must not assume the changes have become effective.

“The plan has always been that when we get to the mark that is mention we start to seriously navigate that space, we preemptively sort out some plans but we have to work out the implementation.”

The Permanent Secretary, says a public announcement will be made for all the changes that will become effective.

